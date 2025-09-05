Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Banner Corporation $BANR

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Banner worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,554,000 after purchasing an additional 345,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,776,000 after acquiring an additional 59,653 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,142,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 630,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,078,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Banner by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,580,000 after acquiring an additional 70,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Price Performance

Banner stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.95. Banner Corporation has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $78.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.96 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 21.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BANR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Banner from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

