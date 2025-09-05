Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOLD. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,741,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,557,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,100 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,666,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,560,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 889,968 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $12.65.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.