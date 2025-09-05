Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OUT. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 158.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 97.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Emilio Bonanni sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $79,961.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,814.60. The trade was a 49.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 20,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $319,330.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,875.68. The trade was a 22.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,126 shares of company stock worth $871,272. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.87. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.16 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.