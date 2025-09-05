Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 446.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 40,959 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of Sylvamo and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sylvamo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Sylvamo Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:SLVM opened at $44.55 on Friday. Sylvamo Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.71.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.