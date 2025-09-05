Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Innospec Inc. $IOSP

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innospec during the first quarter worth $895,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Innospec by 10.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Innospec by 146.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Innospec by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Innospec during the first quarter worth $1,516,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $74.10 and a one year high of $128.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Innospec had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

