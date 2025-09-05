Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,045,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $816,121.44. Following the sale, the director owned 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $448,379.28. This trade represents a 64.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 43,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,732,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 24,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,987.92. This represents a 63.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,523 shares of company stock worth $4,654,643 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.84. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.70.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The business had revenue of $955.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

