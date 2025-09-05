Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 41.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 91,311 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 344,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 65,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 94.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 63,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Stock Performance

LTH stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.72. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Life Time Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $262,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 240,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,235.55. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.