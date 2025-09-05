Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in AZZ Inc. $AZZ

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in AZZ by 1,121.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AZZ by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AZZ by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $116.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.30. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $421.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.91 million. AZZ had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.54%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kurt L. Russell sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.21, for a total value of $1,158,119.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,576.84. This represents a 38.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $2,939,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 183,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,305,724.70. This represents a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,837 shares of company stock worth $5,195,318. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research lowered AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

