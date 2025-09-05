Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited $WNS

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WNS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in WNS in the first quarter valued at about $51,712,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the first quarter valued at about $37,321,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 1,160.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 322,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after buying an additional 296,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in WNS in the first quarter valued at about $13,722,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the first quarter valued at about $12,726,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Price Performance

WNS stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. WNS has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $75.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. WNS had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 12.11%.The company had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

WNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Baird R W lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.50 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

