Corebridge Financial Inc. Increases Stake in WaFd, Inc. $WAFD

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,240 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of WaFd worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAFD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WaFd by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of WaFd by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of WaFd by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WaFd, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09.

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 15.57%.The company had revenue of $186.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.47 million. Research analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. WaFd’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on WaFd from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WaFd from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

