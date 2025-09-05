Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,255 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYO. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,019,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,312,000 after purchasing an additional 458,594 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 198,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,146,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,675,000 after buying an additional 1,667,769 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth $10,198,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,508,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 636,473 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.98. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $11.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $260.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

