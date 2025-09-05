Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 5,363,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,845,000 after acquiring an additional 363,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,878,000 after acquiring an additional 152,692 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,442,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,294,000 after acquiring an additional 157,809 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,204,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 946,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,109,000 after acquiring an additional 584,223 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In related news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,954.68. This trade represents a 24.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $689,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,876.87. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,439,908 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuvalent Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.53 and a 52 week high of $113.51.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUVL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NUVL

Nuvalent Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.