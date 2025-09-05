Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Enova International, Inc. $ENVA

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enova International were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Enova International by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Enova International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In other news, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 478 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $50,481.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,903.11. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,020,669.40. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,965. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Price Performance

Enova International stock opened at $123.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.32. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $123.48. The company has a current ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $764.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.69 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enova International

Free Report

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

