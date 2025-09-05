Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. $HBI

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 230,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 39,789 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,171,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,960,000 after buying an additional 524,716 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,951,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,009,000 after buying an additional 2,189,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE HBI opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.42. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 226.31%. The firm had revenue of $991.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Hanesbrands has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.660 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

