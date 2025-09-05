Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 14.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 37.3% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 29,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 12.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 1,164.4% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 89,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 10.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.98. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Dividend Announcement

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $151.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.08 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.63%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

