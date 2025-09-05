Corebridge Financial Inc. Purchases 3,106 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,845,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,935,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,055.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,632,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 1,491,484 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,630,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,203,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,526,000 after buying an additional 1,255,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $26.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.The firm had revenue of $264.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 22,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $553,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,473.40. This trade represents a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,424.36. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

