Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 0.91. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.19 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 11,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $132,740.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,226.48. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $146,625.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 71,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,557.62. The trade was a 15.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,873 shares of company stock valued at $605,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

