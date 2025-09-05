Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,048 Shares of Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Evertec were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Evertec

In other news, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $80,119.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,711.12. This trade represents a 15.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evertec Price Performance

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Evertec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $229.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.23 million. Evertec had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Evertec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna set a $39.00 target price on shares of Evertec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evertec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

