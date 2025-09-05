Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth $98,651,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at about $77,172,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 48.2% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,901,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,632,000 after purchasing an additional 618,701 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth about $60,847,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Futu by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 830,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after buying an additional 523,808 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Futu from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Futu from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

FUTU stock opened at $189.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.36. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $197.35.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

