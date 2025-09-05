Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 244 Shares of PAR Technology Corporation $PAR

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

PAR Technology Price Performance

PAR stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PAR Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.02 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.