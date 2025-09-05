Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,557 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 29.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,760,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940,422 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,438.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,109,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,246,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 236.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,394,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,053 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of PTON stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $606.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 21,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $165,628.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 155,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,264.08. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 134,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $1,023,362.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,047.09. The trade was a 57.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 991,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,904,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

