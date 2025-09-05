Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Inc has a twelve month low of $68.99 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

