Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCTR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,274,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,438,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after buying an additional 458,534 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,825,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,671,000 after buying an additional 268,573 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 127.7% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 395,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 221,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at about $8,349,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VCTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Victory Capital Trading Up 2.5%

Victory Capital stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 27.18%.The company had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

