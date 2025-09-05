Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,139 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $640,259,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 3,272,597 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $18,936,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 4,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after buying an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 774.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,079,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 955,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JOBY. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $329,629.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 660,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,901,109.72. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $3,237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 203,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,714.52. This trade represents a 59.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,444,313 shares of company stock worth $28,868,184 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $13.10 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.50.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 447,083.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Joby Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.