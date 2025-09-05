Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Albany International Corporation $AIN

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Albany International worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter valued at about $18,985,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Albany International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 20.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Price Performance

NYSE:AIN opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.06 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.25%.Albany International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Albany International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 54.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W downgraded Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIN

Albany International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.