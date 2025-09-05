Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 324 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 60,098 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,500,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 623,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,197,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRCT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Insider Activity

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,537,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,180.87. This represents a 63.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $103.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.21.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 30.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

