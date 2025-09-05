Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 423 Shares of First Merchants Corporation $FRME

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in First Merchants by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 749,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 66,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 626,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,991,000 after purchasing an additional 43,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,523,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 842.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 334,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 299,092 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 281,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 41,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Merchants from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of FRME stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. First Merchants Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. First Merchants had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $170.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

