Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Towne Bank $TOWN

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Towne Bank were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Towne Bank by 32.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Towne Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Towne Bank by 137.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Towne Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 688,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Towne Bank by 2,332.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Towne Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57. Towne Bank has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $38.28.

Towne Bank Dividend Announcement

Towne Bank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.18 million. Towne Bank had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Towne Bank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Towne Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Towne Bank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

