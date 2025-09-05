Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 629 Shares of Trustmark Corporation $TRMK

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Trustmark worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Trustmark by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,318,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,465,000 after buying an additional 846,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,281,000 after buying an additional 99,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Trustmark by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 808,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,609,000 after buying an additional 38,594 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 204,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 129,679 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Trading Up 1.7%

TRMK opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. Trustmark Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerard R. Host sold 1,556 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $63,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcelo L. Eduardo sold 700 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $26,943.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,128.73. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,226 shares of company stock worth $897,299. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMK

Trustmark Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.