Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 983 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc $PPBI

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 125,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 502,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 132,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 63,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,028,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, General Counsel Steven R. Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 51,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,486.68. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 92.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

