Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Position in Vericel Corporation $VCEL

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Vericel worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Vericel Stock Performance

Vericel stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. Vericel Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $63.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

