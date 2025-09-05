Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,999 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter worth $30,862,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 823,166 shares during the period. Ribbit Management Company LLC purchased a new position in CLEAR Secure during the 4th quarter worth $14,598,000. Finally, Castellan Group purchased a new position in CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter worth $12,342,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLEAR Secure Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE YOU opened at $35.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 122.69% and a net margin of 21.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YOU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In other news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,256. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 16,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $565,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,174.50. The trade was a 55.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,243 in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CLEAR Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

