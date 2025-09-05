Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 646,799 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $34,985,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 670,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after purchasing an additional 463,577 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,361,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 367,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $8,407,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE HCC opened at $55.13 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.39. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company had revenue of $297.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.