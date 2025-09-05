Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bancorp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Insider Activity at Bancorp

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,480. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 141,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $9,156,250.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 816,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,938,164.12. This represents a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,462 shares of company stock worth $157,786 and have sold 300,000 shares worth $19,260,310. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $76.53 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $80.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 27.16%. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.250-5.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

