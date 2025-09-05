CoreCivic, Inc. $CXW Stock Holdings Cut by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of CoreCivic worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $19.88 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $24.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $538.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.02 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

