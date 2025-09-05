CryoPort, Inc. $CYRX Holdings Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CryoPort worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in CryoPort by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its stake in CryoPort by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CryoPort by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CryoPort by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CryoPort by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CryoPort Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of CryoPort stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $443.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. CryoPort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CryoPort ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.74 million. CryoPort had a net margin of 37.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. CryoPort has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CryoPort from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp upgraded CryoPort from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens began coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded CryoPort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CryoPort has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 51,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $352,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,411 shares in the company, valued at $618,411.24. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $80,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 207,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,536.71. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,579. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

