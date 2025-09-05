CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in CVB Financial by 240,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 53,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,095.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 718,688 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,904.96. The trade was a 8.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVB Financial Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.71. CVB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 30.99%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVBF

CVB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.