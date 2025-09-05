DHT (NYSE:DHT) vs. Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE) Head to Head Contrast

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) and Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DHT and Robin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DHT alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT 36.58% 16.36% 11.83% Robin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DHT and Robin Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT $571.77 million 3.44 $181.38 million $1.18 10.39 Robin Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DHT has higher revenue and earnings than Robin Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of DHT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of DHT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DHT and Robin Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHT 0 3 3 1 2.71 Robin Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

DHT currently has a consensus price target of $12.94, indicating a potential upside of 5.58%. Given DHT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DHT is more favorable than Robin Energy.

Summary

DHT beats Robin Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Robin Energy

(Get Free Report)

Robin Energy Ltd. operates as a holding company that provides tanker vessel services. The company was founded by Petros Panagiotidis on September 24, 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyrus.

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.