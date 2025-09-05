Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Gordon Haskett

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.47.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average is $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

