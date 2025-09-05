Elme Communities $ELME Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Elme Communities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $17.14 on Friday. Elme Communities has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -114.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -480.00%.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

