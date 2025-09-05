Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 322,022 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,458,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 322,022 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $266,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,283,330. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

