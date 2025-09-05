Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 32.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ERAS. Guggenheim set a $3.00 target price on Erasca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Erasca in a report on Monday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Erasca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.71.

Get Erasca alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Erasca

Erasca Stock Performance

Erasca stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Erasca has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $419.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Erasca will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erasca

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Erasca by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 903,687 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Erasca by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Erasca by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Erasca by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Erasca by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Erasca

(Get Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.