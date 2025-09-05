Financial Comparison: International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) vs. Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG)

Profitability

This table compares International Land Alliance and Intergroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Land Alliance -101.31% -25.93% -11.86% Intergroup -12.27% N/A -7.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Intergroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of International Land Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.1% of Intergroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get International Land Alliance alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Land Alliance and Intergroup”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Land Alliance $8.10 million 2.56 $3.05 million ($0.02) -9.00 Intergroup $58.14 million 0.67 -$9.80 million ($3.41) -5.28

International Land Alliance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intergroup. International Land Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intergroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

International Land Alliance has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intergroup has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intergroup beats International Land Alliance on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Land Alliance

(Get Free Report)

International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Intergroup

(Get Free Report)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center. The company also invests in income-producing instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by REITs, and other companies that invest primarily in real estate. In addition, it owns, manages, and invests in apartment complexes, single-family houses as strategic investments, and commercial real estate property located in the United States, as well as owns unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. The InterGroup Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for International Land Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Land Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.