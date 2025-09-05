First Busey Corporation $BUSE Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,269 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the first quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 56.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 23.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in First Busey by 59.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in First Busey during the first quarter valued at $80,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other First Busey news, CFO Scott A. Phillips acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,250. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 83,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,956. This represents a 3.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Busey from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Busey in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on First Busey from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

First Busey Stock Up 1.4%

BUSE stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Busey Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. First Busey had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Equities analysts forecast that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

