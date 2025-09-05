First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) & Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Critical Analysis

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) and Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 19.41% 10.57% 1.42% Eagle Bancorp Montana 10.09% 7.10% 0.60%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and Eagle Bancorp Montana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 3 2 0 2.40 Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Financial Bancorp. currently has a consensus price target of $29.40, suggesting a potential upside of 10.11%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Eagle Bancorp Montana”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $1.62 billion 1.58 $228.83 million $2.50 10.68 Eagle Bancorp Montana $121.99 million 1.15 $9.78 million $1.60 11.03

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. First Financial Bancorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp Montana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, and office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment, as well as equipment and leasehold improvement financing for franchisees; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; lease and equipment financing services; and currency payments, foreign exchange hedging, and other advisory products. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, such as residential mortgages and construction of residential properties; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family dwellings, nonresidential property, commercial construction and development, and farmland loans; and second mortgage/home equity loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans, such as loans secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats; personal loans and lines of credit; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; construction loans; agricultural loans; and mortgage loan services. The company operates full-service branches and automated teller machines. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

