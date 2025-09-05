First Financial Corporation Indiana $THFF Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of First Financial Corporation Indiana worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 286,409 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,780,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 60,732 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 128,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Corporation Indiana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Financial Corporation Indiana from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Financial Corporation Indiana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.