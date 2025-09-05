First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $32.83 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $36.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 84.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 529,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,745,072.16. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 11,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $356,667.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,660.32. This trade represents a 69.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,017. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

