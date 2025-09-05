First Trust Indxx NextG ETF $NXTG Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000.

NXTG stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average of $91.61. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $101.58. The company has a market cap of $393.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5687 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

