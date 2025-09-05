FormFactor, Inc. $FORM Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,838,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in FormFactor by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after buying an additional 885,617 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,155,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after buying an additional 712,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FormFactor by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,542,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,861,000 after buying an additional 585,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 981,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,205,000 after buying an additional 569,677 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FormFactor from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FormFactor stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.34. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $50.79.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 5.75%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.210-0.290 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $118,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,873.30. This trade represents a 23.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.