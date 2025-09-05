Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Grab by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $5.05 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 126.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.65%.The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

